California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of MDU Resources Group worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MDU opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis W. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

