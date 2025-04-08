California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 475,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after buying an additional 148,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $31,677,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.