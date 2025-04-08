California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 167,096 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 561.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 196.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BEN

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.