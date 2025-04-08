California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.27 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 46,558 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,200,000 after buying an additional 80,525 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.8% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 24,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

