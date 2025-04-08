California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.31 Million Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Independence Realty Trust worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,524,071.65. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

IRT stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 101.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

