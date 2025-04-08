California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 431,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 246,744 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,579,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.