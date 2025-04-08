California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,949,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 154,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.08. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $2,155,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,333.42. This represents a 49.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.