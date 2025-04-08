California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,896 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Harley-Davidson worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HOG stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOG

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.