California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,612 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,612 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

In related news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $141,725.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,140.23. This trade represents a 5.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $1,020,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,066.84. This trade represents a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,512 shares of company stock worth $6,497,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

