California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,151 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,151 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,137,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,832,000 after buying an additional 774,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,023,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,110,000 after acquiring an additional 128,258 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,512,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 411,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Macy’s by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,314,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 419,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of M opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $35,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at $59,887.64. This represents a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $264,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,373.92. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock worth $537,790 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

