California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,219 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Shake Shack worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 619.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Shake Shack from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.5 %

SHAK stock opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

