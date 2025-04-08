California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,783 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of EnerSys worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,502,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after acquiring an additional 270,726 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

NYSE:ENS opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $112.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

