California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,193 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 1,255.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FormFactor by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 131.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in FormFactor by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,533,716. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

