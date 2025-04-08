California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,583 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Brunswick worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.42. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on BC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

