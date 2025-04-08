California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,583 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Brunswick worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.42. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.