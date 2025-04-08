Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.76% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
