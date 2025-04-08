Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,720 ($21.89) and last traded at GBX 1,800 ($22.91), with a volume of 17145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,825 ($23.23).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,094.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,196.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £653.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 6.79.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI or the Company) is a closed-end equity fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited.

