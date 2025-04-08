Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$124.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$123.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$97.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$108.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.64. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.88 and a 1-year high of C$121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total transaction of C$2,173,430.39. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

