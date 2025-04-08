Cannabis Stocks To Watch Today – April 5th

Get alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties, Turning Point Brands, Gibraltar Industries, Indivior, Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, and Cronos Group are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or research of cannabis products, including both medicinal and recreational marijuana. These stocks offer investors a way to participate in the growing legal cannabis industry, though they often come with significant volatility due to regulatory and market uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of IIPR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.47. 741,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.93.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

TPB traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,723. The stock has a market cap of $969.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $72.54.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.22. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $81.90.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

INDV traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,452. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Indivior has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,175,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,753,407. The stock has a market cap of $555.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Tilray has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.77.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

NASDAQ:ACB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. 1,020,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.42 million, a P/E ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Shares of CRON traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $654.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

