Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 188.90 ($2.40), with a volume of 53712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189 ($2.41).

Celebrus Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £75.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.45.

About Celebrus Technologies

As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.

