Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Head to Head Survey

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 2 1 1 2.75 Centerra Gold 0 4 3 1 2.63

i-80 Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 569.98%. Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.90%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $52.94 million 4.36 -$65.20 million ($0.29) -1.80 Centerra Gold $1.21 billion 0.97 -$81.28 million $0.36 15.60

i-80 Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerra Gold. i-80 Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% Centerra Gold 6.62% 8.83% 6.61%

Risk & Volatility

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats i-80 Gold on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

