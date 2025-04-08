Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.72 and last traded at C$7.96, with a volume of 552694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.69.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$31,720.68. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.11 per share, with a total value of C$283,752.00. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

