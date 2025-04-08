Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 13.6% – Here’s Why

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.70). Approximately 9,372,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 334% from the average daily volume of 2,161,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.24 ($0.61).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Ceres Power Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,652.61). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Ceres Power
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
