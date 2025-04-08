Chardan Capital Expects Lower Earnings for Forte Biosciences

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.25) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.03). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($12.12) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Forte Biosciences Stock Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 70,000.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

