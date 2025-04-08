Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point set a $260.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.13.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $213.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.93. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $234.36. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

