Chesnara (LON:CSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 239 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.12), with a volume of 2029077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.21).

Chesnara Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £372.78 million, a P/E ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.97.

Chesnara (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2.56 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Chesnara had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.21%. Analysts anticipate that Chesnara plc will post 25.3183154 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesnara Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.95 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.61. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is 875.33%.

In other news, insider Steve Murray bought 11,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £29,952.64 ($38,127.09). Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

