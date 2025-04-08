Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of CMRX opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $799.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.17.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $33,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,405.56. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $91,175. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Stories

