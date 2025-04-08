CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAC. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

EPAC opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.92. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

