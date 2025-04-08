CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 37.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 206,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.
TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NYSE THS opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.
About TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
