CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report) by 48,303.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,870 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 97,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $656.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.82 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 39.97%.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, CEO of Air Partner Mark Briffa sold 28,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,440.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,429.26. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wheels Up Experience Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

