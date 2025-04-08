CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,933,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,073 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,340,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,148 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,295,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after purchasing an additional 664,455 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,774,000 after purchasing an additional 514,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

