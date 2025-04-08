CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,054 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,758 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after acquiring an additional 838,189 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,252,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,884,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

