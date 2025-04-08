CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 5,852 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 914.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 244.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 249,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 176,844 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth $124,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

