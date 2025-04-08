CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 979 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 215,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.