CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Red Cat by 1,536.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

RCAT opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $555.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCAT shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Red Cat in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

