CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,762 Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,762 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at $2,232,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth about $950,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 19.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,135 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

