CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QARP opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF has a 1-year low of $45.67 and a 1-year high of $55.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF Profile

The Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF (QARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks and index of US large-cap companies, selected and weighted based upon a combination of quality and value metrics. Quality metrics are given greater weight.

