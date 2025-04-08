CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of R. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,075,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $97,844,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $12,242,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $9,696,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R stock opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.25. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $171.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

