CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.52 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 927,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,293.28. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 8,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $105,892.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,388.40. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $631,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

