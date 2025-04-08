CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brink's alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $80.58 and a one year high of $115.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average of $95.97.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCO

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.