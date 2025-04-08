CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,230,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,286,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

RSPH opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.