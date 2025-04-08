CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,261,000 after purchasing an additional 972,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $104,774,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,870,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.5 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.