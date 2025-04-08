CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $105,000 Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,799 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $554,572.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,548.16. This trade represents a 28.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $127,810.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,232.80. This trade represents a 14.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,254 shares of company stock worth $3,812,800. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.17 and a twelve month high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

