CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $169.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.