CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12,538.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after buying an additional 889,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BlackLine by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after acquiring an additional 435,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $23,770,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,439,000 after purchasing an additional 354,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,392,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BL

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.