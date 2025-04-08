CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $122,000 Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 483.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,875,000 after buying an additional 2,793,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,147,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1,572.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,510,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,417 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,632,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,754 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NVEE. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NVEE stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.46 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

