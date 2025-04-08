CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 199.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,602 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,353,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after buying an additional 896,188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 666,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 445,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,774,000. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 582,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 384,414 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

FNDB opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $793.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0984 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.