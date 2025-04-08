CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $149,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Waters by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Waters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.31.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $325.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $279.24 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.