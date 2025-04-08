CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $154,000 Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $26.37.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

