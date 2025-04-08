CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 3,019.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,679 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,565.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $809,973.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,419,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,806,128.22. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

