CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

